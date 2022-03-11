Reckitt consolidates with Dentsu X, assigns digital mandate as well

11 Mar,2022

By Our Staf

Reckitt India has consolidated the entire media mandate including strategy and planning across offline and digital with Dentsu X. Dentsu X has been handing the offline media mandate for Reckitt India since 2020. The additional mandate of strategy and digital has been awarded to the agency following a comprehensive competitive pitch process, notes a communique from Dentsu X.

Speaking on the win, Divya Karani, South Asia Media CEO, Dentsu commented: “This win certainly reflects our client’s confidence in Dentsu’s ability to make a meaningful difference to their businesses.”

Added Roopam Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Dentsu X: “Reckitt has been an absolute delight to work with. This long-term partnership underlines Reckitt’s confidence in our expertise and we look forward to working with the brand on driving consumer centricity and innovations. With a distinct viewpoint on the evolving communication landscape, Dentsu X believes in providing experiences that go beyond conventional media exposures. This consolidation certainly empowers us to drive the desired seamless consumer experience.”

Said Gaurav Jain, Senior VP, South Asia, Reckitt: “We’re excited to expand our relationship with Dentsu X. They understand our brand, our vision and our way of working. We are confident that Dentsu X will continue to assist us in engaging with our audience while also contributing to our commercial objectives.”