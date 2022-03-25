Ranveer grooms with Set Wet of Marico in TVC

25 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Set Wet, a male grooming masterbrand of Marico, in association with Taproot Dentsu, has launched a campaign with its long-time ambassador, Ranveer Singh. The campaign, which has gone live across TV and digital platforms, is also complemented by the debut of an all-new look Set Wet products.

Speaking on this new campaign, Koshy George, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited said: “As a youth-centred brand, Set Wet has always strived to echo the mindset of our consumers. Today’s generation has prided themselves on finding the best and most unique solution to their problems and we aimed to take that ideal a step further with this new campaign. Together with the iconic and beloved Ranveer Singh, this campaign elaborates on the resourcefulness, uniqueness, creativity, and cheeky nature of our consumers, showing how they can be the sexiest version of themselves.”

Talking about the inspiration behind the film, Ayesha Ghosh, CEO, Taproot Dentsu added: “A brand whose baseline is ‘Sada Sexy Raho’ and whose brand ambassador is a livewire, usually means that the campaign development is a rollicking ride, all the hard work notwithstanding. Add to that Team SET WET were just as keen as us to break the mould of the conventional grooming product ad. Once Yogesh Rijhwani, the ECD who conceptualised this ad, landed the prehistoric man comparison, Ranveer’s flair for pulling off unexpected characters and director Rajiv Rao’s effortless style of storytelling took the idea to the next level.”