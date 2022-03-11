QYou Media to launch Q Marathi on Mar 15

11 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Q Marathi is all set to launch on March 15. The launch of Q Marathi, a free-to-air channel marks Qyou Media’s expansion to regional markets beyond the Hindi-speaking markets.

Speaking on the launch, Simran Hoon, CEO, Qyou Media said: “At Qyou Media, we are focussed on growing our footprint across India while innovating to offer our viewers disruptive content. The Marathi market and audience is among the most evolved ones in India and is an attractive market to be a part of especially for a young network brand like Qyou Media that is willing to experiment, innovate and take risks. Our unique storytelling, programming and content strategy have set benchmarks in the industry. Q Marathi is a reflection and an extension of our DNA; it is our effort to bridge the existing content gap and provide viewers with a fresh and new consumption experience. We are sure the channel will have an immediate connect with viewers.”

Added Neeta Thakare, Channel Head, Q Marathi: “Q Marathi is designed to redefine Marathi GEC Entertainment and usher in a ‘New Era’ in Television. The channel has a robust programming line-up with content cutting across multiple genres like Comedy, Drama, Romance, Horror that young Maharashtra will connect with. The channel will engage with leading digital influencers and create opportunities for them on mainstream television. It is our endeavour to deliver a young fresh dynamic bouquet of truly disruptive and path-breaking content for our discerning Marathi viewers while building Q Marathi as a destination for wholesome family entertainment.”