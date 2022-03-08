Pepsi launches new campaign with Salman

08 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Pepsi has unveiled its latest campaign featuring brand ambassador Salman Khan.

Speaking on the launch, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Cola, PepsiCo India, said: “As a culture-curator, Pepsi has constantly endeavoured to bring entertaining campaigns for its consumers through innovative storytelling. With Bollywood being a key consumer passion point in India, this new campaign takes the SWAG narrative several notches higher by featuring not one but two Salman Khans. For the first time in Indian advertising, we have leveraged hi-tech deep fake technology to recreate one of the most iconic characters of Indian cinema. We are confident that this campaign will resonate strongly with our consumers, given the entertainment quotient in this film.”

Sharing his views on the campaign, Ayappa KM, Director of the film added: “For the first time in Indian advertising, Pepsi has used hi-tech DeepFake technology to resurrect Salman from the 1990s. While it’s a throwback to the past, the tech is a peek into the possibilities of the future. We have no doubts it’ll create quite a stir.”