OMD India appoints Iti Kaul to head digital

15 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

OMD India has appointed Iti Kaul to spearhead the digital practice for the agency. Kaul will take charge of the role from PHD Media where she currently leads digital planning as its General Manager. She will be reporting to Anisha Iyer, OMD India CEO.

Commenting on the appointment, Iyer said: “The story of OMD India’s growth and success is one that is driven by our people and their unwavering commitment to delivering better decisions for our clients, unapologetically and innovatively. Iti’s role will add significant leverage to our digital practice as we create the next wave of transformative experiences for our clients. We are thrilled to have her on board and are confident that her expertise and future-ready perspectives will elevate our work to drive greater impact and successes for client growth.”