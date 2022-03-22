Ogilvy partners with Swayam to address domestic violence

22 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Ogilvy India has partnered with Swayam, a Kolkata-based women’s rights organization, to launch a campaign addressing issues of domestic violence. The agency has created and conceptualised three short films in Hindi and English which has been executed by Shoojit Sircar.

Said Anuradha Kapoor, Director of Swayam: “Most people identify domestic violence with physical abuse, but domestic violence takes many other forms- emotional, economic, and sexual. Sometimes it is obvious, sometimes so subtle that women cannot identify what is happening to them as violence. Through this campaign we wish to highlight these subtle and overlooked forms of violence that women face both in their parental and marital homes. These forms of violence impact women’s physical and mental health severely – women often say that wounds and scars heal, but the wounds to the heart and the mind stay forever and are far more debilitating. Our campaign also aims to reach out to women to help them recognise these forms of violence and seek help, whilst at the same time creating awareness among the larger society.”

Added Piyush Pandey, Chairman Global Creative & Executive Chairman, Ogilvy India: “It requires constant effort for a long time to bring about behavioural changes. The films highlight the menace of domestic violence and provoke men to question their own behaviour. These are subtle forms of violence that violate women’s right to life.”