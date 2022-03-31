Ogilvy creates One Dream for Mumbai Indians

30 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Mumbai Indians launched its campaign film of IPL 2022 called – One Dream.

Said a Mumbai Indians spokesperson: “The past 15 years, Mumbai Indians have always played from the heart. We have played with passion and given it our best on the pitch. Khelenge Dil KholKe is inspired from that ethos and “One Dream” is our vow to the young players that we identify. It is our commitment to offer them the support of the Mumbai Indians eco-system, help them hone their skills and achieve their dreams. We hope “One Dream” inspires young players to play hard, be sincere in training and believe in their dreams, because dreams do come true.”

Added Anurag Agnihotri, Managing Partner – Creative, Ogilvy: “Cricket is the ultimate karmabhoomi for many young Indians. Many have come from different walks of life to give wings to this one dream. And success hasn’t eluded them. Mumbai Indians and this film stand firm testimony to that fact and will continue to do so. The creative idea explores the undying spirit of our young cricketers. To never give up and to believe in your dreams. Because it doesn’t take time to go from gully cricket to international cricket. It’s just a matter of faith and the right direction. After all, dreams do come true.”