Ogilvy crafts Lux Cozi campaign

15 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Lux Industries, the innerwear manufacturer, has launched a new advertisement campaign film for its brand ‘Lux Cozi’. The film features brand ambassador and actor Varun Dhawan. The creative agency is Ogilvy Mumbai, while the film is directed by Neha Kaul of Corcoise Films.

Speaking on the launch of the new campaign, Saket Todi, Executive Director, Lux industries said: “At Lux, we have always valued our consumers’ thoughts and behaviour more than anything. Their preferences and opinions have inspired us while their insights have helped shape our brand image and propelled our businesses in the right direction. This campaign is a testament to this ideal of ours. We believe that Lux Cozi as a brand must be dynamic and in sync with how the consumer is moving. Today’s consumer for Lux Cozi is looking for a happy zone and we hope that this advertisement film will bring a smile on the faces of our consumers.”

Added Piyush Pandey, Chairman of Global Creative & Executive Chairman, Ogilvy India: “The purpose of an undergarment is to make one feel cosy and comfortable. It is not to increase the sexual appeal or body display. The new Lux Cozi film featuring Varun Dhawan achieves the purpose with dignity and grace. A film that no one will feel uncomfortable watching with the family.”

Said Neha Kaul, Director, Corcoise Films: “Filming with the bundle of energy – Varun Dhawan was a sheer delight. Discussions and jamming sessions with Varun were a great value-add and I am super delighted with the film.”