Nickelodeon urges kids to ‘#TakeABreak’

17 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Viacom18’s Nickelodeon has announced the launch of the next edition of its global pro-socio campaign ‘Together for Good’ with the message of #TakeABreak. The core thought of the initiative is to tell kids to shed their stress, take a break and do what makes their heart and mind happy.

Speaking on the latest edition of Together For Good, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network at Viacom18, said, “At Nickelodeon we always put kids first and understand their constant and infinite pressures they are faced with, especially in these challenging times. We have always believed in leveraging our influence and reach for the betterment and well-being of our young viewers. Our latest edition of Together For Good addresses a concern that is extremely important and requires attention. We are certain that our initiative will strike a chord with kids and their parents and are hopeful that the solutions and messages we seek to deliver will help children unwind, relax and be happy.”