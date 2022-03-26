Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 to be held in metaverse

25 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 is all set to be held in the metaverse. This association has been conceptualised and crafted by Wavemaker India for Perfetti Van Melle India in partnership with Viacom18.

The awards show will come to life in a screening at Decentraland, the place of the first ever Metaverse concert. The screening will allow users to create virtual avatars and experience the slime fountains, ride on the blimp and play fun games while being virtually immersed at the event (on March 27).

Speaking on creating category-first innovations, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head – Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said: “Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards reiterates our commitment towards empowering and encouraging young audiences to voice their choice. KCA has created a unique position for itself, and year-on-year continues to deepen engagement with its audiences. Always ahead of the curve, Nickelodeon has created new benchmarks for innovation in the category and KCA 2021 is all set to provide a seamless unified experience to consumers on a platform of their choice including the first ever metaverse screening in the category!”

Added Rohit Kapoor, Marketing Director from Perfetti Van Melle: “As a brand that is also looking at deep engagement with kids and families we are always on the lookout for unique platforms and properties that allow as to tell our brand story distinctively. Associating with a category first metaverse event allows is to augment our engagement with our audience make it more meaningful and tech forward. In times when every child is engaging with a screen this clutter breaking association allows us to be ahead of the curve in striking a connect with families.”

On integrating with Kids Choice Karthik Nagarajan, Chief Content Officer, Wavemaker India, said, “Content marketing on Metaverse platform is the next wave in digital marketing. At Wavemaker, our philosophy is to positively provoke our clients and create industry-first innovative work for our brands. With Alpenliebe Eclairs Plus and Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards we had the perfect partnership to create category first Web3.0 event which would enthrall young audiences and their parents. Interactive entertainment is the future of consumer experience and we are all excited to ride this wave.”