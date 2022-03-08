Network18 joins hands with Truecaller

08 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Network18 has partnered with Truecaller to launch #ItsNotOk campaign, to raise awareness about why it’s important for women to ‘Call It Out’ on harassment issues, leading conversations on how the society can enable safer digital environment for them.

The campaign, #ItsNotOk believes that policy makers, social support systems, and media platforms have a collective responsibility to stop women harassment in our country. The key focus of the campaign will be on what women can do at an individual capacity and what our society can do collectively to curtail harassment of women.

The initiative will be bringing together all stakeholders including State Police, NGOs, counsellors, legal help and government representatives to talk about how, we as a society, can work together for a safer environment, where women feel empowered.

Said Smriti Mehra, CEO, Business News Cluster, Network18: “Through this campaign Network18 and Truecaller aim to push for providing a safer digital environment for women. We believe that it is crucial for policy makers, social support systems and media platforms to increase awareness around all aspects of women safety.”

Added Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer & Managing Director at Truecaller India: “This International Women’s Day, we want to reiterate that the safety of women is critical and we all need to come together to put an end to harassment in digital communication. Every woman has the power to achieve a lot more when empowered to #callitout. The campaign #ItsNotOk was launched in 2017 with the aim to support women and ensure a safe environment. This year, with support of Network 18, we are taking a new path and urging women to come forward to #callItOut and take action against unwanted communication.”