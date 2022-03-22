Neeraj Chopra to be face of Dynapar QPS Pain Reliever

22 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Dynapar QPS, a leading over-the-counter (OTC) solution for musculoskeletal pains from Troikaa Pharmaceuticals, has signed up Tokyo2020 Olympic Gold Medalist, Neeraj Chopra, as its first-ever brand ambassador. As a part of the association, Neeraj Chopra features in the brand’s latest marketing campaign #ChampionsKaChampion, the first in a series of campaigns planned.

Commenting on the association, Dr Ketan R. Patel, Chairman & MD, Troikaa Pharmaceuticals, said: “We are happy to have an athlete of Neeraj Chopra’s stature to associate with our Made in India, globally patented brand, Dynapar QPS. He has won the highest honour in his field, made India proud and has no equal amongst his contemporaries; qualities that reverberate with Dynapar QPS. Neeraj Chopra and Dynapar QPS are true champions.”