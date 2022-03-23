My11Circle unveils new campaign

23 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

 

Games24x7, the online skill gaming company, has unveiled a new campaign for its fantasy platform My11Circle featuring cricket icons like Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman and emerging talent Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The 14-film ad campaign is designed and created by The Script Room.

 

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Saroj Panigrahi, Vice President, My11Circle said: “My11Circle has emerged to be one of the top fantasy sports platforms in India witnessing 100 percent growth in user base last year. This is a testimony of our commitment to provide intuitive and personalised gaming experience to the players and rewarding their skill and passion for the game.”

 

Added Ayyappan Raj, Co-Founder, The Script Room: “It has been a great experience working with the My11Circle team again, and co-creating an interesting campaign for the IPL. We came up with the thought ‘My11Circle is offering the biggest prize, now everything else will look small’. And we wrote a bunch of interesting scripts – keeping in mind the duration of the films, the celebrity time and executional constraints. With fantastic direction and international quality VFX, Achowe and the team at Chalk & Cheese made the idea come alive brilliantly. We’re very happy with the way the campaign has come about, and we are positive that it will be well received.”

 

 

Related Stories

Post a Comment 
Today's Top Stories
Gallery
Videos
© MXM India Private Limited Powered By: Mediology Software Pvt.Ltd.