My11Circle unveils new campaign

23 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Games24x7, the online skill gaming company, has unveiled a new campaign for its fantasy platform My11Circle featuring cricket icons like Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman and emerging talent Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The 14-film ad campaign is designed and created by The Script Room.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Saroj Panigrahi, Vice President, My11Circle said: “My11Circle has emerged to be one of the top fantasy sports platforms in India witnessing 100 percent growth in user base last year. This is a testimony of our commitment to provide intuitive and personalised gaming experience to the players and rewarding their skill and passion for the game.”

Added Ayyappan Raj, Co-Founder, The Script Room: “It has been a great experience working with the My11Circle team again, and co-creating an interesting campaign for the IPL. We came up with the thought ‘My11Circle is offering the biggest prize, now everything else will look small’. And we wrote a bunch of interesting scripts – keeping in mind the duration of the films, the celebrity time and executional constraints. With fantastic direction and international quality VFX, Achowe and the team at Chalk & Cheese made the idea come alive brilliantly. We’re very happy with the way the campaign has come about, and we are positive that it will be well received.”