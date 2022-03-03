Mullen Lintas bags Fabelle chocolates mandate

By Our Staff

Fabelle luxury chocolates, made by ITC Ltd , has recently awarded its creative mandate to Mullen Lintas. The agency will help the brand shift the perception of Fabelle from luxury chocolates to unparalleled, distinguished chocolate experiences.

Commenting on its association with Mullen Lintas, Anuj Rustagi, Chief Operating Officer – Chocolates, Confectionary, Coffee and New Categories – Food Division, ITC Limited said: “Fabelle is on a journey to change the way Indians experience chocolates with our one-of-a-kind multi-sensorial indulgences. With Mullen Lintas’s strong hold in strategic thinking and creative acumen, we look forward to strengthening our journey in the chocolate segment. With this partnership we aim to redefine chocolate category codes.”

Added Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas on the win: “We are delighted to get an opportunity to partner ITC Foods & Fabelle. Fabelle is a multi-sensorial, luxuriant, indulgence. Our challenge is to bring alive a whole new experience in indulgence for Fabelle. We were able to demonstrate an in depth understanding of the consumer behaviour in the luxury category and the creative strategy & expressions were focused on redefining desire & indulgence. We look forward to crafting new stories for Fabelle.”