MPL launches campaign ahead of Great Indian Gaming League

24 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Mobile Premier League (MPL), the mobile esports and skill gaming platforms, has announced a 360-degree campaign ahead of the start of the Great Indian Gaming League (GIGL), which begins today (March 24). This is the multi-sport online mobile gaming tournament with a total value of Rs 2000 crore.

Commenting on the launch, Namratha Swamy, Country Head – India, Mobile Premier League (MPL), said: “As the largest multi-game mobile gaming tournament, GIGL will provide access to mobile esports to a vast and diverse group of gamers across the country in line with our vision to democratize esports. We are confident that the tournament will see millions of players participating from across the country. Our league is poised to create the largest number of winners for the first time in a mobile gaming tournament in India. We are also hopeful that this tournament will encourage many first-time gamers to take part in esports competitions.”