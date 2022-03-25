Mars Wrigley launches new Boomer campaign

25 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Bubble gum brand Boomer of Mars Wrigley Confectionery has unveiled a new digital campaign starring actor Radhika Madan and has also introduced its new Blueberry flavour. With a history of over 25 years and known for its iconic ‘Boom Boom Boomer’ jingle, Boomer continues to be a favourite across generations.

Talking about the campaign, Varun Kandhari, Marketing Director, Mars Wrigley, India, said, “Boomer is a legacy brand for us at Mars Wrigley that has over the years become a favourite for our consumers in India. Building on the keen sense of nostalgia attached to the Millennials and Gen-X and to also recruit the Gen-Z Fruity gum consumers to Boomer, we have introduced a new flavour that is fruity, quirky and tastes like childhood. With the launch of Boomer Blueberry, we aim to bring more innovation in the gums category with a unique twist to a brand that consumers have always loved.”