Manyavar releases a series of film campaign

25 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Manyavar is back with their new films under the campaign #Taiyaar Hokar Aaiye with actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Commenting on the association, Vedant Modi, Chief Marketing Officer, Vedant Fashions Limited said: “Manyavar has always been a brand that showcases the nuances and beauty of the Indian culture. The new digital films are aimed at everyone who believes in the magic of celebration. Mr. Bachchan with his narrative and screen presence has put soul into the idea of #TaiyaarHokarAaiye and we are confident it will be a widely accepted and celebrated phenomena amongst our target groups.”