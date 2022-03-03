Magazine readers discerning & influential: NICS 21

03 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Magazine readers in India are far more aware, well off and brand conscious than any other media, including digital. This is revealed by the New Indian Consumer Survey 2021 published by Kantar, the leading data global analytics and brand consulting company. The analysis is of special significance as the fieldwork was carried post the pandemic impact, during August to October 2021.

The findings are part of a campaign to be released by Dastaan Hub, the brand solutions studio of the Association of Indian Magazines.

The NICS 2021 is a special edition study in place of TGI and covers a battery of 200 attitudinal statements. Affinity Scores are attitudinal endorsement scores for certain cohorts indexed to All India Urban universe. The special study, based on 25 select statements from this concludes that magazine readers are also the most likely to be influencers and innovators than any other medium, including digital, based on the Affinity Scores.

Among the statements where magazines show the highest affinity are: ‘People come to me for advice before buying new things’, ‘Shopping online makes my life easier and I do some form of sport or exercise at least once a week.’

Speaking on the new survey finding, B Srinivasan, President of the Association of India Magazines said: “The survey confirms what we have been always asserting, that magazines by the very nature, attract a very premium readership and one that places great trust in this medium. It is therefore not surprising that the engagement levels of magazines are far higher than that of other media entities”. He further added, “Our readers are more discerning than that of various other media domains. NICS 2021 is a stellar offering from Kantar and effectively studies all-important attitudinal trends.”

Added Shripad Kulkarni, veteran media agency professional and Advisor, Dastaan Hub studio: “Attitude statements are a treasure of insights that can be used for sharp targeting. We have seen over various TGI survey rounds that magazine readers are clearly more upmarket and brand conscious influencers.”