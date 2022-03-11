Lowe Lintas creates maiden brand film for ZebPay

11 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

With the launch of a multi-film campaign conceived by Lowe Lintas Bangalore, ZebPay aims to build further awareness and establish a differentiated positioning for the brand as ‘Crypto Mein Pro’.

Said Raj Karkara, Chief Operating Officer, ZebPay: “Crypto is relatively nascent and while many players tend to oversimplify this complex category in their communications, we believe India deserves better. As pioneers of crypto in India since 2014, our goal is to educate, support and enable investors as they navigate this rapidly evolving ecosystem. This is reflected in our latest campaign and brand position ‘Crypto Mein Pro’, where instead of glamorising the category by using celebrity endorsements along with callouts such as ‘simple hain’ or ‘start with only Rs. 100’, we chose to take a more mature stand. By showcasing our deep industry expertise built through years of experience, we seek to communicate the importance of choosing the right partner that is as serious about investing in crypto as our users are.”

Commenting on the creative thought behind the campaign, Sagar Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas added: “The world of crypto is very new and very interesting. One thing that stood out was how into crypto Zebpay was and we felt that there was an idea here itself. The launch campaign of ‘Crypto Mein Pro’ highlights how passionate and knowledgeable Zebpay is when it comes to crypto with a humorous take.”