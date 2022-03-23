Lowe Lintas creates buzz for Cleartrip

23 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Cleartrip, the online travel platform, has launched a campaign to announce the Cleartrip Big Travel Sale. The campaign has been created by Lowe Lintas. It has roped in Ravi Shastri (his first-ever brand endorsement), Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal from Little Things drama series, and actor Shruti Haasan for its latest ad campaign films. Cleartrip has rolled out three films promoting each sale across domestic flights, hotels, and international flights.

Speaking on the sale, Kunal Dubey, CMO at Cleartrip, said: “We’re thrilled to launch the Big Travel Sale with the best summer deals for everyone who is looking to satiate their wanderlust this season. We understand the two-year pent-up wait to plan a perfect summer getaway, and we’re set to sweeten the experience with massive deals on international flights, domestic flights, and domestic hotels. Our latest campaign will resonate with travelers who regret missing out on the opportunity to book a great travel deal and encourage customers to go ahead and book that holiday. This is an exciting time for our customers and for us. Let the travel season begin!”