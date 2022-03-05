Liqvd Asia bags mandate for Vega personal care brand

By Our Staff

Vega, the personal care appliances and beauty care accessory brand, has awarded its digital mandate to Liqvd Asia. The agency will be responsible for leveraging the digital space to optimise the brand’s online visibility, and outreach across multiple relevant platforms, and engage its growing customer base.

Speaking about the win that happens to coincide with the company’s 9th anniversary celebrations, Arnab Mitra, Managing Director, Liqvd Asia, said: “The beauty and grooming industry in the country is booming, thanks to the growing desire among both men and women to look stylish and feel good. VEGA is committed to its consumers, keeping its brand idea and ethos intact. It is a great brand to work with and will continuously challenge us to innovate and execute unique digital strategies. We look forward to create interesting content as there are many opportunities to communicate with target audiences via multiple touchpoints, and to enhance the brand into the digital space.”

Speaking on the occasion, Eiti Singhal, CMO, Vega Industries Pvt. Ltd, added: “As a brand, we are looking to reach out to more and more millennials & Gen Z’s in the digital space and have meaningful conversations with them. Our continuous endeavour is to inspire consumers about being comfortable in their own skin and grooming is the springboard for this self-confidence, comfort and joy. We are excited to partner with Liqvd Asia who has the expertise and insights in creating a top mind recall & consideration for the brand.”