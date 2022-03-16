Lintas C:EX appoints Niranjana H as Creative Director – Brand Solutions

16 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Lintas C:EX Entertainment, the newly launched branded and original content division of MullenLowe Lintas Group, has appointed Niranjana H as Creative Director – Brand Solutions as part of the Lintas C:EX Entertainment creative team to lead Brand Solutions.

According to a communique, the MullenLowe Lintas Group aims to strengthen its foothold in the original and branded content space through Lintas C:EX Entertainment. The Group had appointed Yogesh Manwani as President to lead its entertainment content business followed by Shailendra Jha’s appointment as Lead Content Advisor – Fiction Originals. “This new appointment is another step in the direction of furthering the divisions’ vision of telling impactful and entertaining stories,” notes a communique