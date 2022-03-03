Lalatendu Das is now CEO Performics

03 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Publicis Groupe India has announced the appointment of former McKinsey Partner Lalatendu Das as CEO of Performics India. Current bosses Pallav Jain and Sarfaraz Khimani will focus on Publicis Groupe Central Initiatives.

Das joins Publicis as CEO of Performics India, after almost 10 years with McKinsey, where he was Partner, Core founding member of McKinsey Digital Labs in Asia Pacific and co-lead McKinsey Digital and Technology practice, Asia Pacific. He is an engineer and an Executive Postgraduate in Business Management from IIM Ahmedabad.

Said Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe South Asia: “Pallav & Sarfaraz have continually paved the way for Performics taking the agency to great heights of success. We are fortunate to have had their leadership and now look forward to leveraging them on key Groupe priorities. Lalatendu is an accomplished leader with an impeccable track-record of building client businesses and leading digital transformation at scale. He was the clear choice as the next leader of Performics, which is a front-runner in performance and digital solutions today. In his previous stints, Lalatendu built strong, well-insulated teams of technologists, software specialists, engineers and pivoted new products and experiences. His expertise and energy will help us further in providing maximum value to our clients.”

Added Jain and Khimani: “This has been an incredible journey for both of us, right from being founders of Convonix in 2003 to being leaders of Performics. It has been hugely gratifying to witness the growth of the organization from a bedroom to the 700+ people behemoth it is today. We are most proud of the ecosystem we were able to build that allowed young talent to thrive and make careers both within Performics and outside. Performics has had an extraordinary run and 2021 was our best ever year from a business perspective. With the momentum in the business and the stable leadership team in place, there is no better time for us to hand over the keys of Performics to a new leadership while we recalibrate our compass and see what to create next both within Publicis Groupe and outside. We will always be grateful to the support we have received from the Groupe both in India and globally, our clients who gave us an opportunity to grow their business and most of all our colleagues who trusted us with their careers. We are very excited with Lalatendu’s appointment and will always be the biggest cheerleaders for Performics.”

Said Das: “I am honoured to be appointed as the CEO for Performics India and I thank Publicis Groupe for the opportunity. Publicis Groupe is an exceptional company, with the right structures, investments and focus on future-facing areas and this is clearly visible through tangible, exponential growth for its clients in the marketplace. I look forward to leading Performics at an incredibly exciting time, opening new growth opportunities and partnerships, pivoting strong products, strategic initiatives and services. This is a new chapter and I hope to drive further momentum and digital acceleration for Performics’ strong roster of brands, building further on market leadership.