Lakshya Sen signs with Baseline Ventures

22 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Shuttle star Lakshya Sen has signed on Baseline Ventures to represent him exclusively on his commercial portfolio.

Following his wins over World No.1 Viktor Axelsen at the German Open and defending champion Lee Zii Jia in the semi-finals at the All-England Championship, Lakshya Sen became only the 5th Indian shuttler and the first man from the country in 21 years to reach the final of the prestigious Super 1000 event in Birmingham. The 20 year-old is also the youngest Indian to reach the final of the All England Championship.

Said Baseline Ventures Co-Founder, Ramakrishnan R: “We at Baseline Ventures are very pleased to represent Lakshya Sen who, in his young career, has achieved significant milestones. As he continues to challenge new frontiers in world badminton, our team of talent management specialists are excited to nurture ‘Brand Lakshya’. We would like to thank Lakshya, his family and the team at Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) for reposing faith in us.”

Added Sen: “I am looking forward to working with the team at Baseline Ventures and relying on their industry experience and expertise.”