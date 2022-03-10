Khalid Kamal Rumi appointed CMO Indus Valley kitchenware

09 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

The Indus Valley, a direct-to-consumer kitchenware startup, has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Khalid Kamal Rumi, as Chief Marketing Officer of the company.

Commenting on the appointment, Jagadeesh Kumar, CEO, The Indus Valley, said: “In a post-pandemic world, we couldn’t be more grateful for the support our patronizing customers have shown us. But, with so much support, also comes great responsibility, towards fulfilling our mission to disrupt the fragmented, heavily commoditized, and innovation stagnated kitchenware industry, with our healthy cookware range. This is why, we’re very pleased to have Khalid onboard, as he leads the brand onward while staying focused and driven to deliver success at scale.”