Kartik Aaryan stars for with Doritos

03 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Doritos has launched am Instagram filter, ‘Doritos BoldChoice’, that lets the audience watch the latest Doritos TVC, record their reaction, and choose their ‘bold’ ending. Rolled-out for the first time ever in India, the innovative filter was launched by brand ambassador Kartik Aaryan, who challenged cricket icons Ravindra Jadeja and Chris Gayle to make their ‘bold’ choice along with his fans and followers.

Sharing his thoughts on the innovative filter, Ankit Agarwal, Associate Director, Brand Marketing – PepsiCo India said, “We believe that bold people like to make their own choice. We applied that insight to our latest campaign, where, with the BoldChoice filter, we harnessed the power of augmented reality and social media to enable consumers to choose how our latest TVC unfolds. We believe that the confluence of interactivity and content discovery through this unique and first of its kind filter will keep consumers engaged and bring alive Doritos’ proposition of Bold Self Expression ”