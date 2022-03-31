Karisma Kapoor promotes Cred

30 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Cred, the fintech company, is back with its latest campaigns for IPL 2022- Cred: Play it different. The ad features actor Karisma Kapoor who introduces Cred bounty and the mega rewards Cred members can win during IPL 2022.

The ad was conceptualised and written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha and Deep Joshi. The film was produced by EarlyMan Films and directed by Ayappa. To set the tone of the campaign right, Karan Malhotra lent his expertise to compose the music for the film.

Said Kunal Shah, Founder, Cred: “This year, we want to encourage Cred members to invite their friends & family to win big with Cred. We have launched Cred bounty which lets members invite their contacts to play and win exciting jackpots.”