Jacqueline F to be face of Lotus Herbals Safe Sun

25 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Lotus Herbals natural beauty care company has appointed Jacqueline Fernandez as the brand ambassador for its Safe Sun brand protection products. As the face of the brand, the actor will appear in a new DVC that will be aired across digital, OTT, TV and social media platforms.

Commenting on the association, Nitin Passi, Chairman and Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, said: “We are thrilled about the launch of Safe Sun Vitamin C Matte Gel SPF 50, a new addition to our assortment of high-quality sun protection products. As the market leader in the sun protection category, we continue to innovate and bring cutting edge products that are scientifically researched and crafted with natural actives. We are glad to extend our association with Jacqueline for our Safe Sun brand since she truly embodies the spirit and ethos of Lotus.”