ITC Classmate Notebook rolls out new TVC

25 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

ITC Classmate notebook brand has announced launch of a new television campaign. Under the ‘Enjoy Learning’ theme, the campaign includes three commercials that propagate the idea of enabling learning in interesting and engaging ways.

Speaking about the campaign, Vikas Gupta, Chief Executive, Education and Stationary Products Business Division, ITC Ltd, said: “Classmate has always focused on relevant issues concerning children and has aspired to become an active enabler in their learning journey. Through this campaign, we want to promote the idea of joy of learning and encourage children to apply theory into everyday activities, so that they can fully understand, enjoy, and remember what they learn. This practice will help kids become more innovative and will also help parents acknowledge that academic learning goes beyond the classrooms.”