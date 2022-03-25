Ikea launches new campaign

24 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Ikea has launched a new integrated campaign in India with the tagline “everyday situations, everyday solutions.” The campaign highlights Ikea’s expertise in providing affordable and sustainable home furnishing solutions basis various needs of one’s life at home, especially when many people have tight budgets.

Commenting on the campaign, Kavitha Rao, Country Commercial Manager, Ikea India, said: “We are always passionate about life at home and our home furnishing solutions focus on creating a better everyday throughout the year. This is the time of the year with a flurry of important activities – be it completing our tax calculations on time for the financial year or supporting our children during their exams. It is also the time when money is tight but there are even greater demands at home. It is in this context that our everyday low price and multi-functional products are a great way to meet the many requirements at your home.”