Hindware revamps brand identity

22 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Hindware, a provider of bathroom solutions, has announced a new brand identity to reinforce its connect with customers and supplement its position in the sanitaryware industry. As part of the exercise, the company introduced a revamped logo, launched a new range of coloured faucets, ‘Hues’ and roped in actor Tamanna Bhatia as brand ambassador to build a stronger connect with consumers in southern markets and across India.

Commenting on the announcement, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath & Tiles, Brilloca, said: “Our marketing strategies are at the core of evolving industry dynamics and therefore, keeping in mind the market sentiments and audience appeal, we have taken a conscious call to introduce a new identity for Hindware and Hindware Italian Collection. With this, we reflect modern outlook and our rich legacy; the goal of this rebranding is to enhance the connect with customers in the present times. Aligned to the new brand identity, we are pleased to launch a vibrant and stylish range of luxurious facets, ‘Hues’ by Hindware Italian Collection. The colored faucets have a stunning, long-lasting finish that will light up your bathroom and give it an aesthetic look.”