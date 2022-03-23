Havas Worldwide creates TVC for Dabur Vita

23 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Dabur, the Ayurveda healthcare brand, has made its foray into the health food drinks (HFD) category with chocolate flavoured Dabur Vita. A TVC featuring actor Sonu Sood has been conceptualised by Havas Worldwide (Creative) India, which recently won the mandate for Dabur Vita. The task includes Dabur Vita’s mainline and digital communications.

Entering the HFD category is a natural extension for Dabur as it is synonymous with good health and immunity through its various brands including Chyawanprash and Dabur Honey amongst others. Given the added focus of consumers on good health over the past few years, the demand for HFD is only flourishing, leading Dabur to make its foray in the category by coming up with a new product that promises a superior formulation with enhanced immunity benefits.

Prashant Agarwal, Marketing Head- Health Supplements, Dabur India Ltd, said: “We are excited to partner with Havas Creative Group India. The health supplement category is exploding with untapped potential. We at Dabur India Limited have formulated this unique product, Dabur Vita. With a unique formulation Dabur Vita brings the benefits of Ayurveda in a tasty chocolaty drink which has been hugely liked by kids in a consumer research. It is tested to significantly increase the activity of the known protein – TNF Alfa which helps boost kid’s immunity thus making Dabur Vita India’s Immunity Expert. To introduce our newest offering in the health supplement space we have been working with Havas Creative Group India to create some effective and meaningful work for brand Dabur Vita. We are confident about building a powerful brand narrative through Havas Creative Group India in the months to come.”

Added Ravinder Siwach, Executive Director and National Creative Director, Havas Worldwide (Creative) India: “We are excited to launch and be instrumental in growing the Dabur Vita brand by partnering them to make an impactful debut in what is a highly competitive market. We’re looking forward to making Dabur Vita a household name, and cement it in the hearts and minds of consumers through impactful and engaging storytelling. This TVC talks about Dabur Vita not just being another HFD but one that helps build immunity in children. Parents who choose Dabur Vita can be rest assured that they are giving their child a complete health drink. Sonu Sood’s presence further enhances the product’s efficacy promise as his image is wholesome and reliable.”