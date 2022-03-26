Havas Sports & Entertainment relaunched

25 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Havas Media Group India has announced it is relaunching Havas Sports & Entertainment, the sports and sponsorship vertical of the agency. To begin with, Havas Sports & Entertainment India has facilitated a two-year deal between Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Swiggy Instamart, as the official on-ground partner for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 & 2023.

Said Rana Barua, Group, CEO, Havas Group India: “The sports advertising market in India is estimated upwards of Rs 8000+ crore. The sports genre is pegged to explode further giving advertisers across sectors various opportunities to create long term value. The relaunch of Havas Sports & Entertainment 2.0 comes at a significant time, and we’re excited to kickstart its journey by facilitating a landmark partnership between India’s biggest sporting event, IPL, and our long-standing unicorn client, Swiggy. We look forward to further consolidating our position in the sports and experiential market by forging many more strategic partnerships and offering integrated and meaningful solutions.”

Added Ashish Lingamneni, Head of Brand, Swiggy, said, “Over the years, our association with the mega cricketing event has helped establish the fact that food and cricket go hand-in-hand. IPL is one of the most celebrated sports leagues in the world, and this year, we are excited to partner with the BCCI to offer a wholesome experience to audiences with our large assortment of munchies, beverages and other snackable options through our quick commerce grocery service, Instamart. The association brings with it the IPL fandom and reach to elevate the match viewing experience of millions of viewers. It will additionally help us drive clutter-breaking campaigns, varied consumer engagement, and business offerings at scale.”