Havas appoints Jigisha Chawla as EVP

24 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Havas Worldwide, the creative arm of Havas Group India, has appointed Jigisha Chawla as Executive Vice President, Gurugram. Chawla will report to Manas Lahiri, Managing Director, Havas Worldwide (Creative) and will work across key clients of the Gurugram office.

Said Lahiri: “With the exponential growth of the Gurgaon unit, we are focussed on beefing up our senior leadership and our product. Jigisha will play a pivotal role in enhancing and strengthening our client relationships and widening our product portfolio.”