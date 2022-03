Harsh Shah is Managing Partner, Webchutney

29 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Dentsu Webchutney, the digital creative agency, has promoted Harsh Shah, erstwhile Executive Vice President (EVP), to the role of Managing Partner.

In his new role, Shah will report into Sidharth Rao, CEO, DentsuMB Group, and will focus on accelerating the agency’s expansion across key business lines.

Commenting on the elevation, Rao said: “Harsh has risen through the ranks over the decade that he has spent at Dentsu Webchutney. He is a testament to the agency’s unique history of consistent homegrown leadership. I have no doubt that he is the right choice to unlock Webchutney’s exciting new phase of growth, as a key part of the wider Dentsu Creative brand. With his proven record of growing people, businesses, and culture at the agency, Harsh is poised to accelerate our creative and business ambitions.”