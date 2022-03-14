GroupM ranked No 1 in net new business in APAC & LATAM

14 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, has been ranked highly in the 2021 new business report issued by COMvergence, the independent and international research bureau measuring the performance of major global ad and media agencies. The study, which ranks GroupM first in net new business in both Asia Pacific and Latin America, reports $11.5 billion in total wins and retentions by GroupM agencies globally in 2021.

As per a press release issued by GroupM, its wins and retentions in 2021 were the highest in the industry overall and nearly double its total wins and retentions for 2020. Among agency networks, Mindshare, Wavemaker, and MediaCom dominate the top three rankings respectively in Asia Pacific.

Of GroupM’s top three markets, two were in APAC – China with $2.1 billion in growth and India with $1.2 billion – as the group finished first by a wide margin in one of the world’s fastest growing regions. Additionally, the U.S. saw $2.3 billion in growth last year, a 37% increase over 2020’s totals.

Said Christian Juhl, GroupM’s Global CEO: “COMvergence’s report speaks to the strength and momentum of our business,” “Our commitment to responsibility is resonating strongly in the global marketplace. We’re growing the fastest where it matters most, with the right partners, in the right markets, with clients that share our vision for making advertising a force for good in the world. I’m grateful to our teams for the hard work they put into making 2021 a record-breaking year for us and to our clients for the faith and trust they put in us to help them achieve their business goals.”

Added Elizabeth McCune, GroupM’s Global Chief Growth Officer: “Last year was the busiest ever for our industry on the new business front,” “In an especially demanding year, GroupM not only demonstrated that we are the most compelling new solution for global brands committed to responsibility and innovation in media and marketing, but we also retained more business from our existing clients than any other group.”