GoEgoNetwork appoints SRV Media as its AoR

11 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Electric Vehicle Charging Network, GoEgoNetwork, has appointed Pune-based SRV Media Pvt. Ltd. as its digital marketing agency. As a part of the mandate, the digital marketing and PR agency, will handle social media marketing and other performance marketing activities for the brand.

Said Sayantan Chakraborti, CEO & Founder of GoEgoNetwork: “We are delighted to get SRV Media on board as our digital marketing agency. We believe SRV Media’s in-depth understanding of the market will help us communicate and engage with our customers more effectively. We look forward to their original and innovative initiatives.”

Added Dr Vikram Kumar, Co-Founder & Managing Director of SRV Media Pvt. Ltd: “We are excited to partner with goEgoNetwork as their communication consultant. goEgoNetwork has displayed immense expertise and proficiency in building EV charging stations, powered by its own software management system. As an agency, we look forward to aiding and scaling goEgoNetwork’s efforts and initiatives into creating valuable experiences for its existing and future customers.”