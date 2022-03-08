Garima Mall and Pooja Doshi hired by Ipsos as ED

08 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Ipsos India, the global market research and consulting firm, has roped in Garima Mall and Pooja Doshi as Executive Directors effective immediately.

While Mall’s remit includes servicing Market Strategy & Understanding (MSU) and Brand Health Tracking (BHT) Clients in Mumbai and Bengaluru, Doshi will be focusing on servicing key CPG accounts apart from driving business development.

Said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India on the development: “Our Client First approach ensures that despite being among the top 3 MR firms in India and around the world, we provide our clients with small agency kind of attentiveness and counsel. “Accessibility of senior staff to clients is extremely critical. It also sends a tacit message that your work is our priority too.”

Added Vivek Gupta, MD (Research) who is responsible for Mumbai and Bengaluru business said: “Both Mall and Doshi come with rich experience and sectoral expertise. Our endeavor is to provide our clients access to specialists as opposed to generalists, thus further strengthening our servicing capabilities in these focused geographies.”

Mall moves from Kantar and has previously worked with Nielsen and GFK Mode and Doshi has moved from BASES NielsenIQ, where she served as Director – Commercial Lead. Both Mall and Doshi will report to Gupta.