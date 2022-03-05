Future Generali unveils insurance for dogs

04 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII) has announced the launch of ‘Oh My Dog!’, a digital campaign to create awareness around the importance of purchasing dog health insurance cover towards protecting our furry friends. This 360-degree digital campaign is conceptualised by Mullen Lintas.

On the launch of the campaign, Ruchika Malhan Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Future Generali India Insurance said: “As a brand that is focused on having a pulse on its customers evolving needs and providing innovative solutions across their life cycle, we realized the place a dog holds in a household today – that of a family member. This meant bringing forth an unfelt need – just as one would protect a loved one with health insurance, a pet parent can also consider purchasing a dog health insurance cover for safeguarding their four-legged doggie family. However, here is the twist. Insurance is a serious matter while we associate dogs with mischief and play. Hence, to drive home the importance of dog health insurance cover we decided to launch a playful digital campaign that showcases the mischiefs that dogs get into while also being value accretive.”

Said Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lintas: “Dog insurance is a first mover advantage in India for Future Generali India Insurance. We have a lot more dog parents, which means more pet stores and pet products around us today and it’s a fresh category for mass media that is catering to this spike, and as an insight for the offering, it’s something that works across borders. To be relatable and sharply land the need for insurance for your furry babies was the only lookout. Cute dogs being silly with a catchy track that was a fit for this film. The challenge was to shoot these situations such that it doesn’t harm or pose any threat to the 14 dogs on set, involving immense pre planning and many cheats on post. The campaign hashtag OH MY DOG, is a memorable hook to witnessing a dog land in trouble, without any intention to of course.”