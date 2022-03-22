From media to mediatech to tech in media: Dilip Venkatraman @ Tech Mahindra

22 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

It’s now official and public: senior media professional N Dilip Venkatraman has joined Tech Mahindra as Global Head – Media and Entertainment.

With over two decades across media organisation, Venkatraman’s move to the IT services giant comes soon after his decision to move to the media-tech space. So even as a host of other titles adorn his LinkedIn profile, the one that stands out tallest is that Venkatraman is an inventor and holds seven US patents along with his wife, Savvy Dilip.

Tech Mahindra is a Mahindra-owned, Pune-headquartered multinational IT services and consulting company with revenues estimated at Rs 38.6k crores with an employee strength of over 125,000 across 90 countries.

So Venkatraman has cemented his place in the global league. He joined Tech Mahindra last year.

Before setting up VideoTap, his own tech venture in December 2016, Venkatraman was Group COO – Strategy and Business Development of the ITV group where he spent over a year. But it’s his near-eight-year stint at Network18 where he was last CEO of the English and Hindi news channels.