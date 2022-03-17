Fraazo unveils new digital campaign

17 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

E-grocer platform Fraazo has launched an all-new digital campaign.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Vikas Dosala – Co-founder and COO of Fraazo said: “Our mission at Fraazo is to ensure that all our customers receive farm-fresh groceries to experience the love and care with which the farmers harvest. The process of sowing to reaping is one that every cultivator puts immense care in and at Fraazo we take extreme caution to ensure the produce is as fresh as it was when the farmers gathered it. Our thorough quality checks and end-to-end supply chain enable the delivery of this produce to consumers with minimal handling. We are the largest green grocer in India and our rapid growth journey will continue as we reach greater number of Indian homes.”