FIFA World Cup 2022 announces Byju’s as an Official Sponsor

25 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Byju’s has been announced as an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Through this partnership, Byju’s will leverage its rights to the FIFA World Cup marks, emblem, and assets, and run unique promotions. Byju’s joins many other global and regional majors who are official sponsors of the World Cup scheduled to be held later this year (November 21 to December 18 in Qatar).

Said Kay Madati, FIFA’s Chief Commercial Officer: “FIFA is dedicated to harnessing the power of football towards the goal of enacting positive societal change. We’re delighted to be partnered with a company like BYJU’S, which is also engaging communities and empowering young people wherever they may be in the world. We look forward to supporting the promotion of BYJU’S educational learning opportunities, as well as having them join the global drumbeat of excitement for the FIFA World Cup 2022 through its association with this groundbreaking tournament.”

Byju Raveendran, Byju’s founder, and CEO, said: “We are excited to be sponsoring the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the biggest single-sport event in the world. It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport. Sport is a big part of life and brings together people across the world. Just as football inspires billions, we at BYJU’S hope to inspire the love of learning in every child’s life through this partnership.”