Falguni Shah appointed MD of EORTV

08 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

EORTV, the LGBTQ+ OTT platform, has named Falguni Shah as Managing Director of its OTT business. Shah will be responsible for the rollout and management of EORTV’s content and revenue. She will also be handling the brand to create awareness for the Indian market.

Speaking on the occasion, Falguni Shah, Managing Director said: “We have a huge responsibility to entertain our audience with relevant content. Also because LGBTQ is a sensitive topic in India, we are catering to the content demand with utmost care taking into consideration the sentiments of our audiences. Content is of prime importance to us. We’ve been building an innovative OTT business which we now plan to further accelerate this year.”