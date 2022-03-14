Eveready goes red again in new campaign

14 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Eveready Battery has released a new commercial with its signature tagline ‘Give Me Red’. The tagline symbolises both hi- octane energy and exhilaration. The new Give Me Red commercial has been created by Rediffusion Kolkata, led by creative director Aritra Bhattacharya and strategic support by Navonil Chatterjee.

Said Anil Bajaj, Business Head for Battery and Torch Business: “Eveready has always stood for the younger generation breaking traditional moulds of thinking. The latest Eveready commercial is fun. It is a bit of surprise and incredulity. Yet it has so much of endearment and brand proximity. The energy, enthusiasm & drive of the youth to be NOT just Ready, but Eveready for everything is captured in this campaign.”

Added Dr Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director, Rediffusion Brand Solutions: “Give Me Red is a cult campaign. We at Rediffusion are delighted to have remained part of the 30 years journey of the Give Me Red creative thought. The skydiving bride is the new shero. She is spunky. She is the new consumer – expressive and outwardly directed while being immensely self-confident and self-willed.”