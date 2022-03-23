Essence strengthens top deck

23 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Essence, GroupM’s data and measurement-driven media agency. today announced new leadership appointments to strengthen its services and presence in India. Based in Bengaluru, Bharati Joshi will lead the agency’s product offering as Vice President, Product, India. Kunal Danda will head the agency’s Mumbai office as Vice President, Client Services, India. Based in Delhi, Vinish Mathews will lead the agency’s partnership with key client Google as Vice President, Client Services, India and Southeast Asia. They will report to Sonali Malaviya, Managing Director, India, as part of Essence’s leadership team in the market.

Said Malaviya on the appointments: “Bharati, Kunal and Vinish’s appointments are key in strengthening Essence’s India leadership team. I am delighted that we are able to attract exceptional talent who share and are excited about our vision to reimagine what is possible for India. I am looking forward to partnering with Bharati, Kunal and Vinish in their new roles, and driving continued growth for our people, capabilities, clients and business across India.”