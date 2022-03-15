Digital Refresh Networks bags Mukharochak Snacks mandate

15 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Digital Refresh Networks, the creative and digital marketing solutions company, has won the digital mandate for Mukharochak Snacks. The tasks taken by the Digital Refresh Networks team are website development, social media, and Google ads.

Speaking about the association, Barin Mukherjee, Co-Founder, CEO, Digital Refresh Networks said: “Mukharochak has been a part of Bengal’s legacy for decades now. Not only that, but it has also been an integral part of our childhoods. Which is why it fills us with joy more to enhance their digital presence across content community and commerce. The partnership is almost personal. We are truly honored to bag this mandate and look forward to a long-term partnership with them.”