Dentsu Impact & Ozone launch campaign for digital voting

11 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

Dentsu Impact, in association with Ozone Electronics and Digital Solutions has launched the ‘Ab Chalegi Finger Key’ campaign. The campaign metaphorically demonstrates the connection between Ozone’s digital lock and electronic voting wherein one can open a lock using one finger and simultaneously vote for a better future.

Conceptualised and executed by Dentsu Impact, the 360-degree campaign includes print, radio, digital & OOH. Further, the brand has also launched an IP (Intellectual Property) in association with the prominent news channels – NDTV and ABP. The multi-episode program on the news channels nudges the voters to make the right choice for themselves and the society at large. It also includes an exclusive anthem to help attract mass appeal and celebrity endorsements along with on-ground interviews with audiences and debates. With this campaign, the brand has interestingly used the Indian elections as a platform and transformed it into one of the hottest debating arenas.

Added Abhishek Aggarwal, President, Ozone Overseas: “At Ozone, our prime focus is to provide solutions that are high-tech, safe and hassle-free for the consumer. Through this campaign, we aim to sensitize people that by exercising the power of their finger they can choose the right government for better security and progress just like with a swipe of their fingers they can secure their valuables.”

Said Ujjwal Anand, Executive Vice President, Dentsu Impact: “Elections give that one chance to the voters to exercise their rights for a safe, secure and brighter future. By using the power of the voting finger, they can make changes that really matter. ‘Is baar kiski chalegi’, ‘is baar kaun ayega’, ‘satta kisko milegi’ are all turn of phrases that we get to hear particularly around the election frenzy. We decided to give a spin to these phrases and hinge our campaign articulation around the verbiage. And so ‘Ab Chalegi Finger Key’!”