DDB Mudra wins ‘Asia Pacific Agency of the Year’ title at Spikes Asia 2022

04 Mar,2022

By Our Staff

DDB Mudra Group announces its win as ‘Asia Pacific Agency of the Year’ title at Spikes Asia 2022. It is the first Indian agency to win this award. With its spectacular performance at Spikes Asia 2022, DDB Mudra Group has been named ‘Spikes Asia Agency of the Year’ along with ‘India’s Agency of the Year’.

The recognition comes on the back of the Group’s ‘Unexpected Works’ positioning, which reflected in its work on McDonald’s ‘EatQual’ (1 Grand Prix, 1 Gold, 3 Silvers, 1 Bronze) Battlegrounds Mobile India’s ‘Machine Gun Mouth’ (1 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronzes), ‘Daughter’s Day’ for Stayfree (1 Silver) and ‘Red Notice Shop’ for Netflix (1 Bronze).

The group shared a Grand Prix and a Gold with its production partner Early Man Film for BGMI’s ‘Machine Gun Mouth’ in the Film Craft category. With this, Early Man Film has also become the first Indian Production House to win the coveted Spikes Palm Award.

Talking about the performance, Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group said: “When Aditya (CEO & MD) and I took on our roles, we had a very simple goal – to build a creative company that’s respected in every forum; be it clients, talent, platforms such as Spikes Asia and the industry at large. Over the last four years, we’ve worked towards it by building creativity into our core. To become the first agency from India to win Agency of the Year at Spikes showcases this belief.”