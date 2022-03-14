Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | We see many senior executive movements in marketing and advertising. Would you say it’s business as usual?

14 Mar,2022

A. A work-related transfer is often a route to help an employee gain wider and broader experience within the business, apart from an exposure to a multi-market, multi-cultural environment. Besides, a change of work environment compels employees to adapt and learn to manage change and improve their ability to deal with ambiguity, if any.

While the above are purported to narrate some meta points about transfers, this has been a long, established practice in a majority of successful organisations. The recency of the transfers that you have referred to seems to have some cognitive bias that favours recent events over historical ones. Net-net, it’s a normal career progression path specially for fast trackers in the corporate sector (there may be some instances of ‘perceived’ punishment posting of course. But they are more exceptions than rules).