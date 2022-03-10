Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | The results of the UP elections will be known tomorrow. Given that UP is by far the most important state, do you see the election result impacting the mood of the A&M industry?

09 Mar,2022

Hmmm. Well, you may well say that the Exit polls are clear in their verdict, right? But then they aren’t always correct. So let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in Das ka Dum dated March 9. Read on…

A. State elections do not generally impact the mood of the A&M industry unless the results change the Centre’s approach to the overall business policies and a coincidental change in geopolitical and socio-economic environment of the country. I am not underestimating the impact of the result on the political discourse in the country, but I don’t foresee any tremor on our business landscape.